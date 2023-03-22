What are Artisan Curios and how do you get them in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 introduced players to the Forbidden Reach and several new essential gameplay mechanics. While much of this patch will revolve around loading your Onyx Annulet with Primordial Stones, professions have once again been given new tools and recipes.

This latest expansion has brought a renewed focus to player professions, adding new depth to the previously passive mechanic. Patch 10.0.7 continued this trend by debuting Artisan Curios. Curios are special items that are tied to a Profession Rare, granting players important reagents and knowledge points.

Each primary profession contains its own unique Artisan Curios which trigger these special encounters. If you are unsure what your profession’s Artisan Curios is or how to obtain an Artisan Curios, look no further.

How to get an Artisan Curios in WoW Dragonflight

Artisan Curios are new profession-specific items that give special reagents, Artisan’s Mettle, knowledge points, and a special encounter with a profession rare mob. All Curios begin as simple bind-on-pickup items that can be crafted into its final form.

Profession Rare Mob Spawn Locations

Players can be obtained by two different methods, depending on whether you have a crafting or gathering profession. Gatherers simply need to farm their usual materials for the ‘looted’ version of their Artisan Curios to potentially drop.

Crafting profession players will need to reach level 50/100 in their profession of choice. After crossing this threshold, players can purchase their Artisan Curios from Trader Hag’arth in Morquet Village for 10 Artisan’s Mettle. Below is the full list of Artisan Curios and the rare mobs each spawns.