This WoW Hardcore player took a selfie at every level—but it didn’t end well

With World of Warcraft Hardcore now out for a week, players have started experimenting during their playthroughs. One of them decided to take a selfie every time they hit a new level, but as you may expect, it didn’t end well.

A Reddit user called FlasKamel created a Gnome and every time they reached a new level, they smiled, waved to the camera, and took a glamorous selfie. It was a beautiful journey up until level 18, when the player died, leaving nothing more but a camera and a mourning Gnome friend.

“Was a great little journey,” FlasKamel summed up simply in the comments. They also shed some details on their death. It turned out, FlasKamel was leaving a cave in Redridge Mountains, and suddenly a bunch of Gnolls spawned out of nowhere. Their leveling buddy ran away instead of fighting them like the mighty Gnome, which turned out to be FlasKamel’s demise.

Still, it was a sacrifice for the greater good since their leveling friend survived, apparently. Who knows, maybe they picked up the challenge and will be photographing their journey from now on. Having showcased running as their third specialization, they surely have more experience and chances of survival.

FlasKamel is one of the hundreds of thousands of players who have already become victims of Azeroth’s vicious lands. On Aug. 30, it was reported that more than 360,000 WoW players had already died in Hardcore, which would translate to roughly 50,000 deaths per day since release.

