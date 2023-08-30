Over 360,000 WoW players have already died in Hardcore and it’s only just begun

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore kicked off with a bang on Aug. 24, and Blizzard Entertainment is already reporting over 360,000 deaths.

According to the latest update from the devs on Aug. 29, 360,000 WoW characters met a horrible destiny and ended their Azeroth journey.

But this is not where this balad of tragic deaths ends—most players didn’t get further than level nine. In other words, not many players actually got to explore the lands of Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms beyond starting zones such as Elywnn Forest and Westfall.

The carnage continues in #WoWClassic Hardcore!



💀 360,000+ deaths since launch

💀 Average level at death: 9

💀 32% of all Hunters in Hardcore are dead pic.twitter.com/5At2wPSN5Q — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 29, 2023

The final stat Blizzard shared with us is that 32 percent of all Hunters in Hardcore are dead. This means that almost one-third of all Hunter players met their demise.

If you ask me, I’d say this is most likely due to players avidly reading tier lists or they heard playing a Hunter is braindead-easy and you can easily reach level 60 with them.

Hunters, however, are far from that. There’s so much finesse to this class and you have to spend the first 10 levels without the company of your beloved pet. Hunters have a lot of tools at their disposal like Feign Death and various traps, but you need to know how to utilize these abilities to find success.

WoW Classic Hardcore is a challenge, even for veteran players, but you have to be patient and take it slow—or you’ll meet the Spirit Healer sooner than you anticipated.

