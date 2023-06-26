This week’s WoW Dragonflight affixes are so hard, even top players are skipping them

This week, Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been a nightmare, at least for healers like me. Most of us have given up dungeon diving and decided to enjoy the world quests and daily grinds on the Dragon Isles, even the top Mythic+ players who usually relish a challenge.

From June 20 to June 27, the three affixes we have to deal with are Afflicted, Bolstering, and Tyrannical. At first, these don’t seem too bad, right? Wrong. The affix combination this week is making many players so miserable that Raider.IO’s leaderboard has essentially stayed unchanged from last week.

High-end WoW players are taking a break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While last week’s affixes were a breeze to deal with, this week you have to deal with Afflicted, a healing and dispelling affix, Bolstering, which prolongs trash pack fights, and Tyrannical, which empowers bosses by 30 percent. Bolstering and Tyrannical are old affixes and players have already found ways to deal with them, but this week makes them particularly tricky since you need both AoE and single-target damage builds to burn through the enemies’ health pools. The Afflicted apparitions aren’t making the situation any easier since you have to opt for utility and dispelling talents if you’re a hybrid class and effectively lose DPS.

Weekly reset is just around the corner, so you’ll have to sit tight until Tuesday if you’re in the North American region or Wednesday for EU for a new set of affixes to brighten your week. Hopefully, the next set won’t scare away that many healers and we’ll go back to pushing high-end keys.

