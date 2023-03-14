This new item will be a must-have in WoW Dragonflight season 2

You'll be very lucky if you get one of these in the first weeks of season two.

From the new raid and zone to the new Mythic+ dungeon pool, the first major patch of Dragonflight, Embers of Neltharion, has a lot in store for us. But, that’s not all folks, as we are witnessing the return of class-specific trinkets in Patch 10.1 that will, undoubtedly, be a must-have item in the second season of Dragonflight.

The last time we saw class-specific trinkets was during Warlords of Draenor, but that was over eight years ago. In Patch 10.1 there will be three class-specific trinkets that will be shared among classes—Idol of Domineering Arrogance, Idol of Chaotic Arrogance, and Idol of Debilitating Arrogance.

While Idol of Domineering Arrogance is strictly reserved for Hunter, Shamans, Warlocks, and Monks, Idol of Chaotic Arrogance will be for Warriors, Paladins, Mages, Demon Hunters and Evokers, and Idol of Debilitating Arrogance will have Rogues, Priests, Death Knights, and Druids fighting for it.

The main reason why these trinkets might be behind guild drama in Patch 10.1 and will have PUGs fighting for it is because these trinkets on proc will give you a significant boost in damage since they are giving you anywhere between 3114 and 5776 primary stat. But, there’s a price to be paid here as these trinkets also feature an adverse effect that will either cause you to bleed for the next 12 seconds or take five percent more damage.

Despite the negative side effect, these trinkets will be must-have items since the primary stat boost is simply too good to miss out on.