The Blood Elf starting zone is one of the most comprehensive questing experiences in all of World of Warcraft. The dual-zone story is one of the lengthiest for any of WoW’s races, as it gives new Blood Elves a comprehensive look into their history, as well as their reasoning for joining the Horde.
After completing the first half of the Blood Elf starting experience in the Eversong Woods, the follow-up zone in the two-zone leveling experience is the Ghostlands. The Ghostlands is a much larger zone in comparison to Eversong Woods, as quests send you further out from your original questing hub and should take you a bit longer to complete. Still, the amount of experience in the zone is rich enough to keep you consistently leveling.
By the time you wrap up in the Ghostlands (assuming you’ve everything there is to do in Eversong Woods), you should be well on your way to max level. In retail WoW, you could be as high as level 30 by the time you’re done in the Ghostlands, while Classic WoW players should expect to be around level 20 when they complete the two zones. Still, the quests are nearly identical to one another across both versions of the game.
Here are all of the quests you’ll encounter in the Ghostlands, coordinated by the questing hubs from which they originate.
All Ghostlands quests in World of Warcraft
Tranquillien
- The Forsaken
- Return to Arcanist Vandril
- Suncrown Village
- Anok’suten
- Goldenmist Village
- Windrunner Village
- Tomber’s Supplies
- WANTED: Knucklerot and Luzran
- Culinary Crunch
- The Plagued Coast
- Down the Dead Scar
- Salvaging the Past
- Investigate An’daroth
- Into Occupied Territory
- Deliver the Plans to An’telas
- Retaking Windrunner Spire
- The Lady’s Necklace
- Journey to Undercity
- Trouble at Underlight Mines
- Underlight Ore Samples
- Rotting Hearts
- Spinal Dust
- The Sanctum of the Sun
- Deactivate An’owyn
Farstrider Enclave
- The Farstrider Enclave
- Bearers of the Plague
- Curbing the Plague
- Clearing the Way
- Help Ranger Valanna!
- Dealing with Zeb’Sora
- Report to Captain Helios
- Shadowpine Weaponry
- Spirits of the Drowned
- Forgotten Rituals
- Vanquishing Aquantion
- Troll Juju
- Attack on Zeb’tala
- Assault on Zeb’Nowa
- A Little Dash of Seasoning
- Investigate the Amani Catacombs
- Escape from the Catacombs
- Bring Me Kel’gash’s Head!
Deatholme
- The Traitor’s Shadow
- Hints of the Past
- Report to Magister Kaendris
- The Twin Ziggurats
- The Traitor’s Destruction
- War on Deatholme
- Captives at Deatholme
- Dar’Khan’s Lieutenants
- Hero of the Sin’dorei
- Envoy to the Horde
- Meeting the Orcs
- Allegiance to the Horde
The Ghostlands storyline wraps up with a quest that takes you to meet Sylvanas Windrunner in the Undercity, and eventually, a trip to Orgrimmar to join the Horde. It’s recommended to save any quests that take you out of the Ghostlands for last, as you’ll want to spend as much time in the zone gaining XP before heading out and wrapping up any miscellaneous objectives. Quests such as “Journey to Undercity” and “Hero of the Sin’dorei” should be saved for the end of your journey.