The Blood Elf starting zone is one of the most comprehensive questing experiences in all of World of Warcraft. The dual-zone story is one of the lengthiest for any of WoW’s races, as it gives new Blood Elves a comprehensive look into their history, as well as their reasoning for joining the Horde.

After completing the first half of the Blood Elf starting experience in the Eversong Woods, the follow-up zone in the two-zone leveling experience is the Ghostlands. The Ghostlands is a much larger zone in comparison to Eversong Woods, as quests send you further out from your original questing hub and should take you a bit longer to complete. Still, the amount of experience in the zone is rich enough to keep you consistently leveling.

By the time you wrap up in the Ghostlands (assuming you’ve everything there is to do in Eversong Woods), you should be well on your way to max level. In retail WoW, you could be as high as level 30 by the time you’re done in the Ghostlands, while Classic WoW players should expect to be around level 20 when they complete the two zones. Still, the quests are nearly identical to one another across both versions of the game.

Here are all of the quests you’ll encounter in the Ghostlands, coordinated by the questing hubs from which they originate.

All Ghostlands quests in World of Warcraft

Tranquillien

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Forsaken

Return to Arcanist Vandril

Suncrown Village

Anok’suten

Goldenmist Village

Windrunner Village

Tomber’s Supplies

WANTED: Knucklerot and Luzran

Culinary Crunch

The Plagued Coast

Down the Dead Scar

Salvaging the Past

Investigate An’daroth

Into Occupied Territory

Deliver the Plans to An’telas

Retaking Windrunner Spire

The Lady’s Necklace

Journey to Undercity

Trouble at Underlight Mines

Underlight Ore Samples

Rotting Hearts

Spinal Dust

The Sanctum of the Sun

Underlight Ore Samples

Deactivate An’owyn

Farstrider Enclave

The Farstrider Enclave

Bearers of the Plague

Curbing the Plague

Clearing the Way

Help Ranger Valanna!

Dealing with Zeb’Sora

Report to Captain Helios

Shadowpine Weaponry

Spirits of the Drowned

Forgotten Rituals

Vanquishing Aquantion

Troll Juju

Attack on Zeb’tala

Assault on Zeb’Nowa

A Little Dash of Seasoning

Investigate the Amani Catacombs

Escape from the Catacombs

Bring Me Kel’gash’s Head!

Deatholme

The Traitor’s Shadow

Hints of the Past

Report to Magister Kaendris

The Twin Ziggurats

The Traitor’s Destruction

War on Deatholme

Captives at Deatholme

Dar’Khan’s Lieutenants

Hero of the Sin’dorei

Envoy to the Horde

Meeting the Orcs

Allegiance to the Horde

The Ghostlands storyline wraps up with a quest that takes you to meet Sylvanas Windrunner in the Undercity, and eventually, a trip to Orgrimmar to join the Horde. It’s recommended to save any quests that take you out of the Ghostlands for last, as you’ll want to spend as much time in the zone gaining XP before heading out and wrapping up any miscellaneous objectives. Quests such as “Journey to Undercity” and “Hero of the Sin’dorei” should be saved for the end of your journey.