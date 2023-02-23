How to access the secret WKM room in World of Warcraft

One of the oldest secrets in World of Warcraft is the “WKM room,” a secret room in Orgrimmar that’s only accessible via unnatural means. To get to the secret room in the Horde capital city, you’ll have to execute a “wall glitch” that could take multiple attempts to get right.

The WKM room has been in the game since the Cataclysm expansion. It was added alongside the expansion’s total redesign of Orgrimmar. The WKM room is named such due to a plaque on the wall of the room with the letters WKM inscribed upon it. The lead designer on the Orgrimmar redesign project was a Blizzard developer named Chad Max, and the WKM room serves as a memorial to his father, William Kenneth Max.

Here’s how to get to the room for yourself and experience one of WoW’s oldest secrets.

How to glitch through Orgrimmar’s walls and reach the WKM room

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Travel to Orgrimmar coordinates [66, 55]

Mount up on a large mount, logging out halfway through the mount’s cast bar

Travel underneath Orgrimmar on a smaller flying mount until you reach coordinates [58, 45]

Ascend upward through the small hole in the wall until reaching the WKM room

To get underneath Orgrimmar, stand at coordinates [66, 55 ] and summon a large mount from your collection. Flying mounts tend to work better, so something like a Proto-Drake or Netherwing Drake should get the job done. When you’re in the middle of summoning your mount, press Alt-F4 (we’re not joking this time) to immediately close World of Warcraft. Upon logging back into the game, you’ll have access to a glitched version of Orgrimmar’s underbelly.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Travel underneath the city on a smaller mount (a large mount like the drake you rode in on will shoot you back up into the overworld, forcing you to re-do the wall glitch). Once at coordinates [58, 45], look up towards an open hole in the glitched wall and ascend with your mount. You’ll be inside a large rock, and at the top of the rock is the WKM room.