The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch is now live

The next era of World of Warcraft has arrived. The pre-expansion update for Dragonflight is now live on North American servers.

With the launch of the Dragonflight pre-patch, players can begin getting used to some of the expansion’s new systems, including the completely revamped talent system. Dragonflight will reintroduce talent trees to the game after a 10-year absence, giving players more choices and agency over how they progress their characters’ skills and attributes throughout the leveling process.

WoW’s long-awaited overhaul to its user interface is also available with the Dragonflight pre-patch. With this update, players will have the option to fully customize their action bars, mini-map, and other parts of their UI without having to use third-party addons.

What’s new in the Dragonflight pre-patch?

Dragonflight will bring a swath of new features to the game, but only a handful of them will be available to try out during the pre-patch. Although the expansion launches on Nov. 28, several features and updates will come to WoW before players will be able to explore the Dragon Isles in full.

With today’s pre-patch launch, the game’s new talent system and UI updates are live. Additionally, new race-class combinations have become available to create, with the Mage, Rogue, and Priest classes becoming accessible to every race in the game.

If you’re looking to create a Dracthyr Evoker today, you’re unfortunately going to have to wait a few more weeks. WoW’s upcoming “hero class” won’t be added to the game until Nov. 15. While that’s still two weeks out from the launch of the game, you’ll still have time to level up your new character if you decide to go down that route.

On Nov. 15, the Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeon will also launch, giving players a taste of some of the PvE content Dragonflight has to offer.

The pre-patch for WoW: Dragonflight is now live. The expansion will launch in full on Nov. 28.