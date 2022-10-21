Which races can play the Evoker class in WoW: Dragonflight?

If you were set on making a Mechagnome Evoker, we got some news for you.

The launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will bring about the game’s first new class since the Legion expansion was released in 2016 with the launch of the Evoker.

Much like Legion’s Demon Hunter, the new Evoker class will be limited to certain races due to lore reasons. Only the new Dracthyr race will be able to play as Evokers.

Conversely, the Dracthyr race will not have any access to other classes. If you were dying to see what the dragon-esque race would look like wielding the holy power of Paladins, or perhaps what their default Hunter pet would be, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

The bottom line is that only Dracthyr can be Evokers, and Evokers can only be Dracthyr.

Evokers will have two specializations: one for ranged DPS and one for healing. The class will not be accessible to other races due to the fact that the Dracthyr is the only race that is able to harness the power of the Red, Blue, Bronze, and Green Dragonflights. Since the magic of the Dragon Isles will be a central part of the Evoker’s kit, the class is limited to the zone’s native Dracthyr.

When can you create an Evoker?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will be able to create Dracthyr Evokers two weeks before the launch of Dragonflight. Starting on Nov. 15, WoW’s newest race/class combo will be available to try out. Dracthyr Evokers start their journey to max level far ahead of the initial starting block since they are immediately leveled up to level 58 upon character creation.

Due to their distinction as a “Hero Class,” Evokers will only have to level through the newest content added to WoW in Dragonflight.

Dracthyr will have their own starting zone in the Dragon Isles called the “Forbidden Reach.” There, they’ll be able to level through the initial phase of the questing process before having access to the full contents of the expansion when it launches later this year.

Will other races ever be able to play Evokers?

In Shadowlands, all races became able to play the Death Knight class, which had been limited to only a handful of the game’s races prior to the expansion. It’s unlikely that other races will be given a pass to play as Evokers in the future, and a near certainty that they won’t be able to do so during Dragonflight.

When Evokers become available to create on Nov. 15, only Dracthyr will have access to them.

WoW Dragonflight will launch in full on Nov. 28, giving players approximately two weeks to get used to their new Dracthyr Evoker characters.