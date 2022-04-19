Everything we know about the Dracthyr race and Evoker class in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, has been revealed by Blizzard Entertainment, and for the first time since 2016, a new class is being added to the game: the Evoker.

The Evoker class is unique in that it is entirely exclusive to the new race coming in Dragonflight, the Dracthyr. Players looking to play as an Evoker will have to do so as a Dracthyr, while players looking to play the Dracthyr race will only have the Evoker available to them as an option for a class. The new race and class are entirely exclusive to each other.

Dracthyr Evokers are classified as one of WoW’s “Hero Classes,” and as a result, will start their questing journey at level 58. The Dracthyr begin their march towards max level in a brand new starting zone, the Forbidden Reach, and can eventually join either the Alliance or the Horde, similarly to the way the Pandaren race was able to in the Mists of Pandaria expansion.

Players will be able to customize their Dracthyr characters in the character creation screen extensively prior to loading into the world for the first time. Dracthyr characters can freely switch between humanoid and draconic forms, both of which can be fully customized.

What to know about the Evoker class‘ gameplay

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Evoker will be the fourth new class added to WoW since its inception and the first that will be a ranged-only class. The class will wear mail armor and have two specializations: Devastation, which is a ranged DPS spec, and Preservation, a healing spec.

Evokers will be able to call upon the power of the Dragon Aspects, with the Devastation spec using spells that embody the Red and Blue Dragonflights, and the Preservation spec embodying the Green and Bronze Dragonflights.

Beyond their two specializations, Dracthyr Evokers will also have a new type of spell at their disposal called “Empower.” To activate this spell, players will be able to hold down an ability’s respective button on their keyboard to charge it up and make its effect of it stronger. Additionally, Dracthyr Evokers have the ability to take flight mid-combat and cast spells from the air.

Video via Blizzard Entertainment

WoW: Dragonflight has not been given an official release date, but Blizzard has announced that an Alpha version of the game is on the way, while players can test Dracthyr Evokers in the expansion’s Beta version, which is available to be opted into via the official WoW website.