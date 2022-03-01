Team Liquid to host WoW Race to World First event live in Boston

The guild formerly known as Limit will be making their debut under Liquid's branding.

When the next World of Warcraft raid, the Sepulcher of the First Ones, opens its gates to Mythic-level players on March 8, the Race to World First will officially begin. Team Liquid, North America’s top WoW team, has announced that it will be covering the entire Race to World First event, with complete coverage of the team’s boss attempts throughout the course of the race.

Liquid acquired the roster of Limit, a WoW guild that previously competed under the Complexity Gaming banner, earlier this year. The team finished second in the most recent Race to World First event for the Sanctum of Domination raid last July and will be making their debut as Team Liquid next week after dropping the Limit branding. In 2020, the team won two World First races—the final race of WoW’s Battle for Azeroth expansion and the first of the game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands.

Team Liquid presents Race to World First: Sepulcher of the First Ones



Prepare for daily coverage, content, announcements, and more



March 8th 6AM PST / 9AM EST

“We have many more resources than we’ve had in the past and we’ve spent at least double the time preparing and putting in effort in everyone being invested in what we’re about to do,” Liquid’s raid leader and co-owner Max “Maximum” Smith told Dot Esports. “I think you’re going to see some good things from us.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Throughout the race, Liquid will host its roster of 20-plus raiders at the Helix Esports gaming center in Foxborough, Massachusetts, while a broadcast team of 11 on-air personalities from across the WoW scene will provide nearly constant coverage of the race.

Liquid will be hosting the entirety of the Race to World First event on its Twitch channel, with every one of the team’s boss attempts being broadcast live. Coverage of the greater state of the race as it unfolds across North America and Europe is also to be expected. Additionally, the broadcast will feature a daily morning talk show before each day’s action, as well as a nightly wrap-up show once boss attempts have concluded.

Liquid’s coverage of the Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First event will begin on March 8 at 8am CT.