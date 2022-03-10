Team Liquid jumps out to early lead in WoW RWF Sepulcher of the First Ones

World of Warcraft’s Race to World First had a slow start in the Sepulcher of the First Ones, with most top guilds deciding to focus on Normal and Heroic splits instead of trying to down Mythic bosses as quickly as possible.

One of the primary reasons for this strategy is because the reintroduction of tier sets for classes has proven to be immensely powerful. Top guilds have prioritized trying to get four-piece sets for their main raiding characters prior to getting into the instance to mitigate the number of attempts that they need on early encounters.

The need for splits also stemmed from Blizzard’s decision to wait a week to release the raid’s final few bosses on Heroic and Normal difficulty. Because some of those bosses drop important tier gear, guilds decided to go back into Normal and Heroic to try to get that gear before running Mythic.

Team Liquid spent all day on Tuesday and most of the day on Wednesday running splits to try to get tier gear for all of their important characters, and the decision seems to have paid off once they stepped into the raid on its Mythic difficulty. Nearly all of their main raiders had reasonably optimized gear for the instance, and in the first evening of progression, the guild kills four bosses.

Here are the bosses they killed and the number of attempts each took:

Vigilant Guardian (3)

Skolex, the Insatiable Ravener (2)

Artificer Xy’Mox (16)

Dausegne, the Fallen Oracle (4)

Today, the guild was also able to get a World First kill on Prototype Pantheon in 34 pulls making them 5/11. Their toughest competition, Echo, is a European guild that doesn’t gain access to the raid until 16 hours after North America. For that reason, the guild is playing a little bit of catchup at the moment. Echo has killed three bosses.

Team Liquid has gotten World First kills on all bosses that it has downed other than Vigilant Guardian, which was taken by a day-raiding guild named The Early Shift.