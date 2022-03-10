The Early Shift steals World First kill on Vigilant Guardian in Sepulcher of the First Ones race

The first kill in the world on the first boss in the instance.

An unusual suspect made an appearance on the leaderboard of the World of Warcraft Race to World first today, with North American guild The Early Shift the first to kill Sepulcher of the First Ones’ initial boss, Vigilant Guardian.

This Race to World First has had a particularly unique start to it with no guilds killing any bosses in the first 24 hours after release. Instead, nearly every top guild in the world focused on doing split raids at easier difficulties (Normal and Heroic) to farm up important tier pieces of gear that would make Mythic significantly easier.

Looking to nab a World First kill, a North American guild called The Early Shift decided to, instead of doing Heroic or Normal, focus on pulling the first boss of the instance on Mythic difficulty.

While attempting Vigilant Guardian without optimizing gear made the boss significantly more challenging, The Early Shift showed commitment this morning to downing it on Mythic, and ultimately was able to do so after a decent bit of effort.

The World First kill came with Team Liquid’s raid leader Maximum cheering the guild on, despite technically being their competition. However, with Liquid’s goal being clearing the full instance, not just the first boss, before any other guild in the world, he wasn’t going to be upset about getting beat out on this one.

Since The Early Shift’s kill, Liquid has downed the boss on Mythic following heroic and normal splits. Liquid has also downed four others. A couple of other NA guilds, Wizards and Monkeys and Nerd Crew have also killed Vigilant Guardian on Mythic.