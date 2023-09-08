Regular flying is finally coming to the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

I can’t imagine World of Warcraft Dragonflight without Dragonriding, but my old flying mounts have been gathering dust for months, never getting enough love. Thankfully, Patch 10.2 will change that and introduce regular flying to the Dragon Isles.

According to a Blue Post on Sept. 7, regular flying will become available with the next big patch, Patch 10.2.

Although the devs didn’t reveal any details regarding how you can unlock regular flying in the Dragon Isles, Wowhead datamined the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement on the PTR. The achievement is not fully implemented yet, but it currently consists of the following achievements:

Finish all Dragonflight main storylines Waking Hope Ohn’a’Roll Azure Spanner Just Don’t Ask Me to Spell It Embers of Neltharion

Explore all Dragonflight Zones Dragon Isles Explorer Explore Zaralek Cavern Explore the Emerald Dream

Reach Renown 15 with all Dragonflight factions Freshscales Fifteen



As you can see, the list of requirements is reduced to a minimum, and you only need to complete the main campaign, explore all the zones, and their subregions, and increase your Renown with all factions to at least level 15. Luckily, there are no necessary reputation grinds to reach Exalted with the Dragon Isles faction.

We have yet to learn if unlocking regular flying on one character will mean all your alts will enjoy the same treatment, but I can only assume this will be account-wide like it was in Shadowlands.

It’s important to note that regular flying won’t replace Dragonriding, and when Patch 10.2 drops, you’ll be able to choose between your regular old mounts or flashy Dragonriding drakes when you want to soar the skies of the Dragon Isles. But we’ll have to wait a while longer before we see Dragonriding make it beyond the isles.

About the author