Shroud’s World of Warcraft addiction runs deep. The 28-year-old Twitch star has streamed it for almost 1,000 hours throughout his career, and that doesn’t even begin to tell the full story. The problem, however, is it’s not something his fans want to see him play.

The human aimbot, known for his prowess in first-person-shooter games, lost thousands of subscribers streaming WoW Classic in 2019, and whenever he streams Dragonflight, his viewership tanks.

For example, during his stream on Dec. 19, his viewer count dropped from 14,000 to 8,000 when he switched from Overwatch 2 to WoW. There are other examples of this, too. Moreover, he averages about half as many viewers when he streams WoW compared to VALORANT.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shroud isn’t bothered by it, though. The veteran streamer loves WoW too much to care about viewership, so he isn’t planning to quit anytime soon.

“VALORANT is not bad. Just like, it ain’t no WoW,” he said during his stream. “World of Warcraft is my favorite game in the world. It’s killing my channel, but I don’t fucking care because I’m getting loot in a game that I love.”

There’s a good chance he’ll mix things up once he finishes all the content in the latest expansion, or starts getting bored—whatever comes first—but it probably won’t happen for a while.

We’re talking about a man who spent $13,000 on a private jet to make his WoW raid. He loves it quite a lot, even if his viewers don’t share the same enthusiasm.