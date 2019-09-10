Shroud lost at least 2,000 Twitch subscribers while streaming WoW Classic

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek revealed the price he paid for switching to World of Warcraft Classic from his usual first-person shooter streams.

While playing live last night, one of Shroud’s viewers joked about the streamer losing 5,000 subscribers on Twitch after moving to WoW Classic, but Shroud said it wasn’t that many. Shroud didn’t bother to check the exact numbers, but he said he lost from 2,000 to 3,000.

“You would still lose subs normally,” shroud said. “I don’t gain subs playing other games. I was at my peak, and then the peak starts to fall.”

Gotta play wow Clip of shroud Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by DpXiM

Shroud’s stream showed he had a bit over 31,000 subscribers at the time of the clip, which means he lost about 10 percent since he started playing WoW Classic. He wasn’t worried about it, and he instead laughed and said he has to play WoW anyway.

In a regular Twitch partnership deal, where Twitch and the streamer each take half of the cost of a subscription, shroud would’ve lost at least $5,000. Since he’s one of the biggest streamers on the platform, he probably takes a higher percentage of these subscriptions, increasing this figure.

Shroud was one of the big Twitch streamers who switched to WoW Classic when it released in late August. The game became a hit on the platform, and players who streamed other games like Fortnite: Battle Royale started to fully commit to Classic, which boosted the game’s viewership numbers on the platform and are still keeping it as the most-watched title of the last few weeks.

The nostalgia feeling also got streamers like Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, and even Tyler “Ninja” Blevins on Mixer to start streaming WoW Classic, regardless if that would hurt their viewership numbers. All of them continue to stream the game, signaling they’re willing to pay the current price in subscribers to have some fun with Classic.