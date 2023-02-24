Only 2 WoW dungeons make up almost all of the fastest Mythic+ runs in Dragonflight season one

If you’ve played any Mythic+ dungeons this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season, you’ll probably be able to guess which two dungeons are dominating the top of the ladder. With incredibly wide margins for error and relatively forgiving mechanics, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars are by far the two most popular dungeons at high levels of Mythic+.

According to WoW stats site Raider.io, 95 of the top 100 Mythic+ runs this season have taken place in either Shadowmoon Burial Grounds or Court of Stars.

What makes those two dungeons in particular so appealing to players is their relative ease in comparison to the rest of the Mythic+ field. Shadowmoon and Court of Stars have pretty forgiving timers, meaning teams can make a good amount of mistakes and still be able to complete the dungeon with time left on the clock. The two dungeons are also pretty linear, and groups can easily memorize the dungeon’s route and make runs that much more straightforward.

Related: What item level gear do Mythic+ dungeons drop in WoW: Dragonflight?

Another reason why Shadowmoon and Court of Stars could be at the top of the charts so often is that they were released well before the launch of Dragonflight and have been scaled up to current M+ players’ power levels. This means they have all the raw stats of a modern M+ dungeon, but only a fraction of the intense gameplay design tricks. Comparing bosses like Nhallish and Bonemaw from Shadowmoon to bosses like Kyrakka and Melidrussa from the Ruby Life Pools is night and day. With fewer mechanics and fewer things to worry about overall, players have more time to focus on damage optimization and getting through Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars as fast as possible.

According to Subcreation, a WoW stats and guides site, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars rank first and second, respectively, on their “Dungeon Ease” tier list for all Mythic +affixes. Their data is based on aggregated Mythic+ runs ranging from levels +16 to +27. Just 70 keys have been completed at level 27 worldwide this season.

By the time Dragonflight season one ends, it’s very likely that the top run of the year, if not many of them, will be completed in time on Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and/or Court of Stars. In Shadowlands, players were able to consistently push their keystone levels into the low 30s, and we should expect the same for the first season of Dragonflight.