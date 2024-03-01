One of WoW’s top competitive raid teams is disbanding ahead of game’s next expansion

BDG, one of the most consistently successful guilds in the World of Warcraft raiding scene over the last five years, is disbanding, the team announced.

In a statement issued on the organization’s official website, BDG raid leader Lozy cited a “decline in leadership,” as well as a high turnover rate on the team’s roster as two main factors that led to this decision. Additionally, the team’s loss of its sponsorship from Golden Guardians played a role as well, according to the statement.

Amirdrassil will end up being BDG’s final raid tier as a professional guild. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“It’s not fair to say raiding became an obligation for me, but the passion and desire was gone. I could have done better,” the guild leader said in his statement. “Couple that with having to change out basically my entire officer team twice in the past year, business partners stepping away, and high amounts of stress/anxiety I’ve been feeling since Castle [Nathria], I’m left with little motivation to continue this other than inertia.”

BDG gained serious prominence at the start of the WoW: Shadowlands raid circuit, when they began to consistently prove themselves as a top-five guild in the world. Between 2021 and 2023, BDG finished in the top five in four consecutive Race to World First events, only falling out of title contention in the most recent race, Amirdrassil. BDG finished 15th in the Amirdrassil race, their lowest placing in any RWF event since 2019’s Eternal Palace.

“I am proud we stuck it out through all that though and finished the tier, as I think it would’ve felt significantly worse to end halfway through, which looked like a real possibility at one point,” Lozy said.

The WoW raiding scene should be expected to remain in a state of relative turnover until the release date of The War Within begins to approach. That date is unknown at this time, although we expect it to come out at some point between the summer and the fall, with the first RWF event of the expansion set to follow shortly after. It will be the first race without BDG in the picture since the Uldir raid in 2018.