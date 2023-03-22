One of WoW’s most historically consistent DPS specs is taking a nosedive in Mythic raids

One of the most consistent DPS classes in all of World of Warcraft are Windwalker Monks. The class frequently appears in the higher echelons of DPS tier lists in both raids and Mythic+ dungeons, but recently, the spec has taken a significant tumble, particularly in regard to their throughput in the Vault of the Incarnates raid.

In Mythic raids, Windwalker Monks are far and away the worst class in the game right now, and it’s not a particularly close race. The spec ranks dead last among all percentiles of players when calculating average damage dealt to raid bosses, according to WoW stats site Warcraftlogs.

Screengrab via Warcraftlogs

In the Vault of the Incarnates, there are only a few bosses where Windwalkers are able to play to the highest of their capabilities. The class is known for its multi-target damage, and with the majority of fights in the Vault encouraging single-target builds, Windwalker Monks are often left scrambling for damage and uptime. Only two AoE-heavy fights—Broodkeeper Diurna and the Primal Council—are optimized for Windwalker’s consistent multi-target throughput. Raszageth the Storm-Eater also includes AoE phases that Windwalkers can use to boost their DPS numbers.

In Patch 10.0.7, Windwalkers were given minute adjustments, with the damage of Rising Sun Kick being reduced slightly, and the maximum Energy granted from Inner Peace being upped. The talent also now gives a slight buff to the damage dealt by Tiger Palm.

Related: What are Vantus Runes in World of Warcraft?

Windwalkers are still a reasonably strong source of damage in Mythic+ dungeons, largely due to their ability to pump out AoE damage and burn through trash packs at an outrageous pace. When it comes to single-target boss damage, though, Windwalker Monks are going to be outdone by many other specs on the table, notably including other leather-wearers in Rogues and Demon Hunters.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re a Mythic+ player, there’s still reason to have a Windwalker Monk in your back pocket, as they’ll still be viable and welcome in key-pushing scenarios. While there are certainly better options on the class list (including other melee classes like Death Knight and Warrior), Windwalkers still bring value to groups through Generous Pour (a strong buff to all party members’ Avoidance), as well as a host of personal defensive abilities that can be used to make healers’ lives easier.

In raids, though, Windwalkers have fallen off a cliff, and it’s largely no fault of their own. Other classes, particularly in the Mythic raiding sphere, have outpaced and out-geared Windwalkers to a point where—now that every class is on the same playing field in terms of gear, tier set bonuses, and item level—class balance determines the fate of each spec. With single-target-focused classes having a clear advantage in raid encounters, it should be obvious as to why the game’s most prolific AoE spec is struggling.