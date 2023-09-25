One of WoW Hardcore’s best-geared players accidentally just killed themselves in a regular duel

In World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, there are two types of duels—regular duels and duels to death. But there are a ton of nifty items you can use during your duels, and sometimes, like in this player’s case, not everything goes according to plan.

On Sept. 24, Keksec, one of Frontier’s best-geared Priests accidentally killed themselves in a regular duel with streamer Mitch Jones. Frontier is a guild that cleared Molten Core and defeated Ragnaros only 11 days after the release of the Hardcore servers on Aug. 24. This North American guild is also home to other icons of Hardcore like Jokerd, Crix, and Vitochie, the first player who reached level 60 in the official version of the game.

During the duel, Keksec tried using Gnomish Death Ray on Mitch, but the item backfired and they killed themselves instead. Although this is a quite strong item, the fact that Keksec, fully aware of the consequences, used this in a regular duel baffles me.

Normally, regular duels don’t result in either player dying and it’s stopped when either one of the duelists reaches one percent HP. But there are dozens and dozens of unique items in the game, and sometimes, you can break the rules and kill each other. This time around, Keksec outplayed themself by trying to nuke Mitch, only to end up meeting the Spirit Healer earlier than expected.

There’s no appealing on Blizzard’s official WoW Hardcore servers, meaning once you lose your character, there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. This means Keksec now has to start their adventures all over again, from level one. Maybe, next time, they won’t use Gnomish Death Ray in a regular duel.

About the author