Guild becomes first group to conqueror Raganaros in WoW Hardcore—and in barely any time

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore has just begun on Aug. 24, and while some players are still struggling to get past the starting zones, others are already clearing raid bosses with little to no trouble.

On Sept. 4, only 11 days after the release of this unique game mode, the North American guild Frontier cleared the entire Molten Core and defeated Ragnaros.

The run started only hours before, and as you might have already imagined, their raid composition primarily consisted of Warriors, Mages, Rogues, and Hunters. While Warlocks still had their spot in the raid because there’s no limit to the number of debuffs, the guild didn’t bring many Paladins or Druids.

The World First Hardcore Molten Core has been full cleared. Zero deaths. BWL next. pic.twitter.com/whOfRvIIoz — Crix (@CrixVibez) September 4, 2023

For all of you unfamiliar with WoW Classic raids, Molten Core is the first raid in the original game, featuring 10 bosses. While most of the raid can be cleared easily, you need to get Aqual Quintessence to douse seven runes scattered across the instance to spawn Majordomo Executus, a boss before Ragnaros who later summons him. But to get this unique item, you need to complete the quest chain that starts with Duke Hydraxis and reach at least the Honored level with the Hydraxian Waterlords.

This group featured some of the biggest names in the streaming WoW scene like Jokerd and Crix, but also Vitochie, a mage player who made a name for himself after becoming the first player to reach level 60 on the official WoW Hardcore servers.

The entire run took this guild approximately three hours, including grouping, traveling, and clearing the trash. The run was clean, with little to no hiccups, but they took their sweet time and they had more than decent gear to defeat the final boss.

About the author