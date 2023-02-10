One iconic WoW dungeon can be traced back to a mystical school in Europe

At the very heart of Western Plaguelands lies the seat of power of the Cult of the Damned—Scholomance. This iconic dungeon has existed in World of Warcraft for almost two decades now, but you surely didn’t know about its mystical origins.

Scholomance was inspired by a fabled school of dark magic located in Romania that was said to be run by the devil. The Romanian school that shares its name with the WoW dungeon had courses that taught its enrolled students how to wield magic, ride dragons, control the rain, and speak to animals.

According to folklore, the studies at this school would last either seven or nine years and the final assignment would involve copying your entire knowledge into a book. Similar to WoW’s Scholomance, this school was located on an island in central Romania.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The school owned a dragon that was stabled underwater, and one of 10 graduating students would be chosen by the devil himself to become the Weathermaker. As the Weathermaker, the student would soar the skies and make the rain fall whenever the dragon looked at the clouds.

This fabled school also appeared in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, with the writer mentioning Scholomance as an educational institution for vampires.

Blizzard Entertainment never confirmed WoW’s Scholomance was inspired by this place, but judging by the similarities that include the name, location, general atmosphere, and legends surrounding it, it’s highly likely the devs were inspired by the fabled Romanian school.