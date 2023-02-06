WoW players agree these 2 tanks are their favorite classes to heal

Destined to play the whack-a-mole game with allies’ health bars, healers in World of Warcraft, especially in Dragonflight, are anxiety-fueled daredevils that juggle Mythic+ mechanics and affixes with their cooldowns. The council of healers gathered on WoW’s subreddit and almost unanimously agreed on which tanks are their favorite to heal.

Brewmaster Monk, which has been struggling since the release and was nowhere to be found in high-end Mythic+ until recent buffs, is the healers’ favorite tank to heal by a large margin. Not only is Brewmaster Monk one of the most consistent tanks to heal as they don’t have sudden health drops like Blood Death Knights, but they also have neat defensive cooldowns that give them enough time to respond to substantial damage bursts.

While many healers hate dealing with Blood Death Knights because of their heart attack-inducing health bar oscillations, Blood Death Knights are still healers’ go-to choice as they rely on proper cooldown management and self-sustain. In other words, healers don’t have to worry about Blood Death Knights unless there’s a lethal tank mechanic and they can spend most of their time worrying about DPS classes walking into swirlies.

Honorable mention is definitely Protection Warrior which has been dominating the tank tier lists since the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Similar to Blood Death Knights, Protection Warriors have a wide variety of tools to survive burst damage and can easily self-sustain for longer periods of time. Unlike Death Knights, Protection Warrior’s health bar isn’t all over the place, but you can easily track the Warrior’s health bar without having a panic attack.