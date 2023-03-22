Locations of all reagents needed for Mossy Mammoth mount in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 brought players to the Forbidden Reach, an entirely new location on the Dragon Isles which was previously locked. Shortly after arriving to this new zone, players will be introduced to the Zskera Vaults, which have quickly risen as one of the most important new mechanics to come out of patch 10.0.7.

After acquiring keys to open vault doors, players will need to regularly run through the Zskera Vault to find Primordial Stones, reagents, and other important items to further your character’s progression. The Mossy Mammoth is a new mount releasing along with this patch that can only be acquired through the Zskera Vault. In order to obtain this mammoth, players will need to acquire six total items from the vaults.

Given that completing this task will not only require players to run this instance multiple times, but also gather enough keys for each run, acquiring the Mossy Mammoth may be a time consuming endeavor. If you are set on adding this new mount to your collection, this is everything you need to do.

How to find the reagents for the Mossy Mammoth Mount in WoW Dragonflight

All six necessary reagents to obtain the Mossy Mammoth mount in Dragonflight will be found inside of the Zskera Vault. Unfortunately, the contents of the Zskera Vault and spawn locations of chests are completely randomized and will reset every time, so there is no direct route which will ensure you get any of these materials. Below is the Zskera Vault entrance on the map.

Image via Blizzard

The Zskera Vault is a sprawling dungeon-like instance with countless rooms and multiple floors. Players will need to battle through waves of mobs and spend vault keys in order to progress through the winding labyrinth. Once you find this spot and acquire enough keys to venture through the Zskera Vault, these are the items you should be on the lookout for:

Strange Petrified Orb

Scrap of Black Dragonscales

Drop of Blue Dragon Magic

Everburning Ruby Coals

Speck of Bronze Dust

Emerald Dragon Brooch

Players will need to combine the Strange Petrified Orb with the Scrap of Black Dragonscales to gain an item called the Particularly Ordinary Egg. This new item will be combined with Drop of Blue Dragon Magic and create a Magically Altered Egg. Players then will add Everburning Ruby Coals to the item to turn it into an Egg of Unknown Contents. The final steps will be to combine the egg with the Speck of Bronze Dust and Emerald Dragon Brooch to eventually turn this egg into a Mossy Mammoth.