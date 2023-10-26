Is WoW Patch 10.2 the last Dragonflight patch?

Early in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment shared a roadmap for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that outlined six patches scheduled for this year. With Dragonflight is nearing its sixth patch, 10.2, many are wondering if it’ll be the last patch of the expansion.

Dragonflight so far has had two major updates, Patches 10.1 and 10.2, and four smaller updates, but the roadmap stops there. The expansion has been amazing so far, as it introduced new talent trees, Dragonriding, and a ton of refreshing content, so I don’t really want it to come to an end so soon.

Is Patch 10.2 the last patch of WoW Dragonflight?

No, Patch 10.2 is not the last patch of Dragonflight. WoW expansions always have two year cycles; Shadowlands launched in Nov. 2020 and concluded in Nov. 2022, and given Blizzard’s usual pattern, it’s safe to assume Dragonflight has at least another year to go.

The upcoming expansion, and Patch 11.0, will most likely be announced at BlizzCon 2023, which takes place on Nov. 3 and 4, 2023. WoW’s next expansion probably won’t see the light of the day before the end of 2024.

How many patches will WoW Dragonflight have in 2024?

Dragonflight should get a few more patches in 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Given that Patch 10.2 is rolling out on Nov. 7, 2023, and Blizzard has been pushing new content updates every two months, I’d say you can expect four to five updates in 2023.

I strongly doubt there will be six patches, as from Sept. to Nov. 2024, Blizzard will likely be preparing players for the next expansion, dropping pre-patch events and similar content.

This is just speculation based on previously patterns, though, and Blizzard could always surprise its fanbase.

