Category:
World of Warcraft

Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?

Is it finally happening?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 09:40 am
Player characters and Follower Dungeons NPCs
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On Feb. 15, Microsoft announced Diablo 4 is making its way to Game Pass starting March 28, and this left many World of Warcraft players wondering if their favorite game will be available there.

Recommended Videos

As you may know, WoW is a long-standing MMORPG titan that currently has five iterations available—Classic, Classic Hardcore, Season of Discovery, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and Dragonflight. Even though Classic WoW games are free to all subscribed players, retail expansions cost a pretty penny. For example, the upcoming expansion, The War Within, has a price tag of $49.99 for the Base Edition, $69.99 for the Heroic Edition, and $89.99 for the Epic Edition.

Given WoW has a slightly different model than other Activision Blizzard games, and the announcement only mentioned Diablo 4, you’re surely still wondering whether you’ll see it on Game Pass. 

Is WoW coming to Game Pass?

Dragon Aspects in the Emerald Dream ready to fight
Dragonflight is the current WoW expansion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For now, it’s still a mystery whether WoW will ever make it to Game Pass. The original announcement, which was on the Official Xbox Podcast stream on Feb. 15, promises Activision Blizzard games are coming to Game Pass and Diablo 4 is the first one. Judging by the phrasing, I’d say WoW could be making it to Game Pass, but I can’t guarantee it. Even 20 years after the release of the original game, WoW is still one of the most popular MMORPGs, and not including it on Game Pass would be a missed opportunity. 

It will be tricky to incorporate WoW into Game Pass, though, because you need to have an active subscription and own the current expansion. I presume you’ll still need to buy the latest expansion, but won’t need to pay for a subscription. You probably won’t need to pay anything to play Classic WoW games. This is just my speculation, and as there still aren’t any announcements about WoW making it to Game Pass.

This article will be updated as soon as new information is released. 

related content
Read Article Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
A WoW screenshot of the moon rising over Stormwind City's Trade District in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gnomeregan raid in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Rogue and Warlock fighting a Dark Rider in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc and Goblin in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
A WoW screenshot of the moon rising over Stormwind City's Trade District in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard has no plans to fix one of WoW Classic’s biggest problems in Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Gnomeregan raid in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Grime-Encrusted Salvage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Rogue and Warlock fighting a Dark Rider in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the King of the Jungle Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc and Goblin in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Melee Specialist Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.