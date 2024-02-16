Is World of Warcraft on Game Pass?

On Feb. 15, Microsoft announced Diablo 4 is making its way to Game Pass starting March 28, and this left many World of Warcraft players wondering if their favorite game will be available there.

As you may know, WoW is a long-standing MMORPG titan that currently has five iterations available—Classic, Classic Hardcore, Season of Discovery, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and Dragonflight. Even though Classic WoW games are free to all subscribed players, retail expansions cost a pretty penny. For example, the upcoming expansion, The War Within, has a price tag of $49.99 for the Base Edition, $69.99 for the Heroic Edition, and $89.99 for the Epic Edition.

Given WoW has a slightly different model than other Activision Blizzard games, and the announcement only mentioned Diablo 4, you’re surely still wondering whether you’ll see it on Game Pass.

Is WoW coming to Game Pass?

Dragonflight is the current WoW expansion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For now, it’s still a mystery whether WoW will ever make it to Game Pass. The original announcement, which was on the Official Xbox Podcast stream on Feb. 15, promises Activision Blizzard games are coming to Game Pass and Diablo 4 is the first one. Judging by the phrasing, I’d say WoW could be making it to Game Pass, but I can’t guarantee it. Even 20 years after the release of the original game, WoW is still one of the most popular MMORPGs, and not including it on Game Pass would be a missed opportunity.

It will be tricky to incorporate WoW into Game Pass, though, because you need to have an active subscription and own the current expansion. I presume you’ll still need to buy the latest expansion, but won’t need to pay for a subscription. You probably won’t need to pay anything to play Classic WoW games. This is just my speculation, and as there still aren’t any announcements about WoW making it to Game Pass.

