How much is a World of Warcraft subscription?

World of Warcraft will ask you to whip out your wallet and cash out on two separate occasions—when buying a subscription and when buying a new expansion. While purchasing an expansion is a one-time purchase, you need to pay for a subscription on a monthly basis.

If you want to play WoW, you need to purchase the latest expansion, which is currently Dragonflight, and buy a subscription or have active game time. You can also play the game for free, but only up to level 20 and you can’t use all the features the game offers.

If you want to start or just continue your adventures in Azeroth, here’s the price of WoW subscription you need to pay to play Classic, Classic Hardcore, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, and Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft subscription cost

As for a subscription, you’ll have to pay monthly to play the game. In the U.S., a single month will cost you $14.99. This, however, differs from region to region. You can buy three months for $41.97 and six months for $77.94. If you’re absolutely sure you’re going to play the game month in and month out, go for the three or six-month options. This should save you a few extra bucks.

Subscribing to WoW will also give you access to Classic, Classic Hardcore, and Wrath of the Lich King Classic. For the game’s most dedicated players, these expansions bring back fond memories of the past.

Subscription Cost Cost per month One month $14.99 $14.99 Three months $41.97 $13.99 Six months $77.94 $12.99

The biggest differences between World of Warcraft subscriptions

While the one-month subscription only allows you to play any iteration of WoW you’d like to play, a three-month sub will give you all that and 500 Trader’s Tender and a discount price. The six-month sub, though, is the best bang for your buck and it will give you all that plus Wondrous Wavewhisker mount and Glub pet for WoTLK Classic.

Is the six-month World of Warcraft subscription worth it?

Although I can never commit to a six-month sub, this is, by far, the best value option for any dedicated player. Not only are you spending less money for WoW sub but you also get an amazing mount and a pet to go with it. If you’re not sure if you’ll play the game in one or two months, it’s safer to go for the one-month sub.

