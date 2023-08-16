How to play World of Warcraft for free

It's possible, but not without its downsides.

World of Warcraft is the most popular MMO of all time; hell, I’m sure it can contend for a spot on a list of most popular games of all time as well. And why wouldn’t it be popular? It’s a fun, rich, and rewarding game to play. But how do you play for free?

To experience the entire game and its expansions, you need to pay for subscriptions and game time, and not everyone has the capability to shell out hundreds of bucks every year.

If you’re someone who wants to experience World of Warcraft but also values their hard-earned moolah, then you will want to read the rest of this guide. We have detailed exactly how you can play World of Warcraft for free down below.

How to play WoW for free

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s no rocket science involved when it comes to playing World of Warcraft for free. All you need to do is follow the steps we’ve elaborated on below:

Visit the Battle.net account creation page for World of Warcraft. Fill out the account creation form. Click the ‘Play it Free’ button. Confirm your email address after the website advises you to. Visit Blizzard’s website and download World of Warcraft from the list of games. Open the WoW installer once it has finished downloading. Log into your Battle.net account when you are prompted to. Click “Start Install” when prompted. Wait for the download and installation to finish.

And now you’re all set to play the game.

What you should also know, however, are the things you can and cannot do when playing WoW for free.

Features

Create new characters

World of Warcraft Classic characters are not accessible on Starter Edition accounts

Level any character up to 20

Earn up to 1,000 gold per character

Chat in /say and /party channels

Characters that are 10 or more levels higher than you will not see your /say messages

Whisper World of Warcraft friends added by character name to your WoW in-game friend list. RealID friends are not available to starter accounts

Limitations

Most recent expansion content (quests, zones, allied characters, etc)

Characters above level 20

Pet Battles

Other chat channels and whispers to non-friends

All guild-related functions

Value added services (character transfers, faction changes, etc)

Party formation

Trade, mail, or the Auction House

Real ID

World of Warcraft voice chat. You can use Battle.net voice chat instead

The Emote function in text chat

Related: Does Mila Kunis play World of Warcraft?

About the author