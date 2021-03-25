Blizzard changes Game Time purchasing options for World of Warcraft

You can only purchase 60 days at a time now.

Blizzard announced today the removal of a few options for Game Time in World of Warcraft.

Players can no longer buy Game Time options of 30, 90, or 180 days. That leaves 60 days as the only option for players wishing to extend their WoW subscription using Game Time.

This will not affect the more traditional subscriptions for WoW that include recurring payments. One, three and six-month recurring subscription options are still available. Blizzard cited a “review” it conducted as the reason for this change.

The change by Blizzard appears to be incentivizing players to use recurring subscription options instead of the one-time options.

Oftentimes, players use the Game Time subscription option because they can farm in-game gold to purchase them. Making 60 days the sole option has a potential for negative side effects on players who farm gold to pay for their sub on a month-to-month basis.

On stream today, popular WoW stream Asmongold criticized the move, saying the change to Blizzard’s Game Time options is something that no one asked for. He also struggled to find any potential positive impact that the move could have.

On Twitter, he sarcastically replied to the news saying in all caps “THANK YOU BLIZZARD THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED!”

