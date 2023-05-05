Is Favor on the Side bugged in WoW Dragonflight?

Currently, there appears to be a bug affecting some WoW Dragonflight players who are trying to complete the quest Favor on the Side in Zaralek Cavern. The quest, which requires you to find and kick out six intruders from the Glimmerogg Games, is apparently bugged so that only certain mobs needed for the quest will refuse to yield and continuously beat you down.

Occasionally, Favor on the Side will bug out so that certain Festival Challengers will drop down to two hit points and will be unable to finish off. Instead of getting credit toward the quest and the mobs resetting, they will continue to pummel you with attacks until you either run out of their aggro range or die.

We experienced this bug during our time playing WoW Dragonflight, as did players on the offical WoW forums. Here’s how to get past the bug and complete Favor on the Side without any complications.

How to complete Favor on the Side in WoW Dragonflight

There are two types of Festival Challengers present in Glimmerogg who you’ll have to dispatch: some are Niffen and the others are Drogbar. In our experience, we found that only the Drogbar Festival Challengers were bugged, but not the Niffen ones.

If you want to complete this quest quickly, seek out six Festival Challengers who look like Niffen and take them down. You should avoid interacting with any Drogbar Festival Challengers as it’s possible they might be bugged and won’t give you credit toward completing this quest. A player on the forums of WoW coverage site Wowhead reported that slowly DPS-ing the Drogbar Festival Challengers gave credit toward this quest, and we were able to confirm that this tactic did circumvent the bug.

Blizzard has not updated players regarding this quest, but if it does receive a hotfix, this article will be updated accordingly.