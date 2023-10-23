‘I expected a lot more’: WoW players left disappointed with updated events

Blizzard slapped a couple of cosmetic updates on these events and called it a day.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 brought the long-awaited holiday refresh, giving a new coat of paint to Pirate’s Day, Brewfest, and Hallow’s End. But fans aren’t really happy about the changes Blizzard made.

When going through the detailed list of changes made with Patch 10.1.7’s holiday refresh, players realized it would take a lot more effort and invested dev time to win over their hearts. In a nutshell, these events simply added a couple of incredibly rare Dragonriding drake customizations, cosmetic appearances, and a couple of quests.

Most fans agree Blizzard did a decent job with this year’s Hallow’s End, giving much-deserved love to the Headless Horseman encounter. But the other events simply fall short of the expectations players had.

“I expected a lot more out of a refresh,” Reddit user idejtauren said, and other fans agreed: “Yeah it’s less of a refresh and more adding Dragonriding specific low drop chance items and a few cosmetics. I was hoping for… A literal revamp? Not just added items?”

Related The 5 best witch hat transmog pieces in World of Warcraft

When I first saw Blizzard doing a holiday update, I expected to see a ton of new content, not just a couple of rare Dragonriding customizations tossed in the loot table. I expected to see updated assets, new quests, encounters, achievements, rewards, and maybe even a dungeon or two that would give more depth to these events. But these events are still farm fests for rare mounts, like the Headless Horseman mount, and achievements that aren’t available through the rest of the year.

Unfortunately, this means Blizzard has ticked the holiday updates box, and they most likely won’t get any further attention for at least a couple of years.

About the author