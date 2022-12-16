How to upgrade Mythic+ gear in WoW: Dragonflight

It’s one thing to get gear from the end of a Mythic+ dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but it’s another entirely to upgrade it to its full potential.

Gear earned from Mythic+ dungeons behaves differently from gear earned via other activities in World of Warcraft since it can be upgraded with Valor Points that you earn at the end of each dungeon run. Up to 200 Valor can be earned after each dungeon, with a weekly cap of 750 Valor imposed upon players.

The lowest possible level that Mythic+ gear drops at is item level 376. That level of gear drops at the end of level two Mythic+ dungeons and is classified at upgrade level one out of 13. Gear from Mythic+ dungeons can scale up to item level 415, depending on how much it’s upgraded. Each of the 13 upgrade levels equates to either three or four item levels per upgrade tier.

To upgrade Mythic+ gear, you’ll need to have Valor points to spend, and enough Mythic+ rating to qualify for a gear upgrade. To fully upgrade a piece of gear to item level 415, you’ll need to have a Mythic+ rating of 2400 in Dragonflight season one.

Where is the Mythic+ upgrade vendor in WoW?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mythic+ gear can most conveniently be upgraded at a specific NPC found in Valdrakken. The item upgrader in Valdrakken is known as Corxian and can be found at coordinates [45, 38] inside the Gladiator’s Refuge. To get there, head to the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken, west of the Seat of the Aspects.

Corxian is the third NPC from the right along the back wall of the Gladiator’s Refuge. PvP vendors, at whom you can spend your hard-earned Conquest and Honor points, can also be found in the Gladiator’s Refuge.

Alternatively, you could upgrade gear you earn from Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons at The Enclave in Oribos. If you’re not one for change, Aggressor Zo’dash in the Shadowlands capital city will upgrade your gear the exact same way Corxian in Valdrakken does.