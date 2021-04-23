How to unlock Zandalari Trolls in WoW: Shadowlands

World of Warcraft has 10 Allied Races—a system introduced with the Battle for Azeroth expansion in 2018. There’s Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har Orc, Vulpera, and Zandalari Troll for the Horde.

Unlike the other 14 playable races in the game, Allied Races each require an achievement to be unlocked.

The Zandalari Trolls feature four distinct racial passives. There’s City of Gold, which increases gold earned from creatures by two percent, Embrace of the Loa, which chooses a Loa by making an offering at Lou Shrines around the world and offers unique powers. And then there’s Pterrordax Swoop, which reduces your failing speed for two minutes, and Regeneratin’, which regenerates 100 percent of your maximum health over six seconds.

To unlock the race, you first need to finish the War Campaign in Battle for Azeroth on the Horde side and finish both the 8.0 and 8.1 components. This includes The Day is Won, Mekkatorque’s Battle Plans, Through the Front Door, and Fly Out to Meet Them. This will grant you the Tides of Vengeance achievement.

You must also complete all major lore storylines in the Zuldazar zones through The Final Seal. This includes The Throne of Zuldazar, The Dark Heart of Nazmir, Secrets in the Sands, a Bargain of Blood, and The Final Seal.

Finally, you’ll need to complete the quest series starting from A Royal Occasion, which requires you to meet the Zandalari emissary at The Great Seal in Dazar’alor. This will earn the allegiance of the Zandalari Trolls, welcoming the race into the Horde. You’ll also earn the Allied Races: Zandalari Troll achievement, receive the Tabard of the Zandalari, and the Zandalari Direhorn mount.