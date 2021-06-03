How to unlock Void Elves in WoW: Shadowlands

The Void Elves are a playable race in World of Warcraft that was introduced during the end of the Legion expansion. When they were initially released, players had to go through multiple challenges to play this race. But nowadays, the achievement is much easier to complete, especially with a level 60 character.

To unlock this race, you need to complete two prerequisites: the “You Are Now Prepared” achievement, which can take up to a couple of hours, and a special recruitment quest once you have this achievement completed. To complete the achievement, you need to go through the three main storylines from the Argus campaign, which will give you a brief overview of the Legion expansion and explain what challenges heroes had to go through at the time.

After you complete the two prerequisites, you’ll unlock this playable race and get an achievement, a tabard, and a mount added to your collection. There are eight available classes for this race: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Monk, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior. While the race might be missing your main, it’s not a bad idea to unlock it since more classes could be added to it in the future depending on how the story of WoW develops.

If you reach level 50 on a fresh Void Elf character without using any boosts, you’ll get access to Heritage armor, which is only usable by a Void Elf character who went through fire and blood to get to that level. It’s not transferable or usable by any other race.