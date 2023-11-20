How to start and complete the Turkey Lurkey achievement during WoW’s Pilgrim’s Bounty event

World of Warcraft’s Thanksgiving event, Pilgrim’s Bounty, has a ton of unique activities and achievements such as Turkey Lurkey and The Turkinator that will keep you busy for days. While most achievements are quite straightforward, Turkey Lurkey could easily confuse you.

Turkey Lurkey achievement is only available during the Pilgrim’s Bounty event that runs from Nov. 19 to 26 in WoW. Besides that, it’s part of the Pilgrim meta achievement that, upon completion, awards you the Pilgrim title and a small cute Plump Turkey pet that you can’t eat or shoot.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Turkey Lurkey achievement in Dragonflight.

How to start the Turkey Lurkey achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Pilgrim’s Bounty quests and NPCs are in front of Stormwind and Undercity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first order of business to start the Turkey Lurkey achievement is to complete the She Says Potato quest to get Turkey Shooter. If you’re the Alliance, you get this quest from Jasper Moore, right outside Stormwind, and the Horde gets this quest by talking to William Mullins in the Ruins of Lordaeron.

You then have to get 20 Candied Sweet Potatoes. You can buy this from the auction house or cook it yourself. You need to first learn the recipe and you can buy it for one Silver from Pilgrim’s Bounty Vendor. This is Rose Standish for the Horde and Wilmina Holbeck for the Alliance. Again, the vendors are located outside Undercity and Stormwind, respectively.

After you bake the sweet potatoes and turn them into the quest giver, you’ll get a transmog, Flightstones, and a Pilgrim’s Bounty loot. Open Pilgrim’s Bounty, and then you’ll get the Turkey Shooter.

How to complete the Turkey Lurkey achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Once you get the Turkey Shooter, you can start shooting Rogues with it. You need to shoot 10 Rogues of different races with it. Here’s the list of all races that need to be hit with Turkey Shooter to complete the Turkey Lurkey achievement:

Blood Elf Rogue

Gnome Rogue

Human Rogue

Orc Rogue

Undead Rogue

Dwarf Rogue

Goblin Rogue

Night Elf Rogue

Troll Rogue

Worgen Rogue

Their level doesn’t matter and you can easily do this with a buddy with them creating new characters. You can also sit patiently in Valdrakken on the watch, snipping down Rogues as they come and go.

There’s also a neat trick that WoW player RolandAllen discovered that allows you to run a command in your chat and see where all those pesky Rogues are hiding. Here are the commands:

For the Alliance:

/who r-gnome c-rogue

/who r-human c-rogue

/who r-dwarf c-rogue

/who r-night elf c-rogue

/who r-worgen c-rogue

For the Horde:

/who r-orc c-rogue

/who r-undead c-rogue

/who r-blood elf c-rogue

/who r-goblin c-rogue

/who r-troll c-rogue

Running this in your chat will list all current online Rogues of that class and their locations, and this will make your hunt much simpler.

Reward for completing the Turkey Lurkey quest in WoW Dragonflight

Turkey Lurkey is part of the Pilgrim meta achievement and although completing this achievement on its own won’t grant you a reward, completing the entire meta achievement will grant you the Pilgrim title and Plump Turkey pet.