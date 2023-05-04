How to start and complete the Road to Season City quest in WoW Dragonflight

In Zaralek Cavern, you’ll learn the art of Sniffenseeking, Snail Racing, and bartering. While the first two activities are just-for-fun features, bartering with denizens of Loamm will be very important if you’re looking to collect everything the new World of Warcraft Dragonflight zone has to offer. The main currency you’ll use for bartering are Barter Bricks and you can earn them by completing various quests Ponzo and his associates give you, and one of the first quests you need to complete is the Road to Season City.

Road to Season City is a barter quest that starts in Valdrakken with Kayann at 36.4, 62.6 coordinates and it will award you some Barter Bricks upon completing it. Once you have all the necessary quest items, you’ll need to head to Loamm and turn it in.

Here’s how you can start and complete this quest and continue your bartering journey in Zaralek Cavern.

How to start the Road to Season City quest in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Road to Season quest starts with Kayann at 36.4, 62.6 coordinates in Valdrakken, near the Crafting Orders. All you need to do is simply walk up to the NPC, talk to him, and accept the quest. This quest tasks you with obtaining 40 Yusa’s Hearty Stews and five Grand Banquets of the Kalu’ak.

How to complete the Road to Season City quest in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Road to Season City, you need to either buy from the auction house or craft 40 Yusa’s Hearty Stews and five Grand Banquets of the Kalu’ak.

If you’re a cook yourself, you’ll first need to obtain the recipes for these feasts. While Yusa’s Heathy Stew recipe is obtained by visiting the Elder Yusa in Ohn’ahran Plains at the 41.55 62.28 coordinates and typing /hungry in the chat, the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak comes from completing the Community Feast quest and opening Supply-Laden Soup Pot.

There are three recipes in total you can get and crafting each one of them will result in cooking the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak. If you get Recipe: Gral’s Veneration, Recipe: Gral’s Devotion, or Recipe: Gral’s Devotion, the result of your cooking will be the Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak.

After you’ve gathered the tasty feasts, head to Zaralek Cavern and look for Phiary in Loamm at the 56.8 56.2 coordinates.