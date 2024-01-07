How to start and complete The Power to Destroy in WoW Classic

One dungeon quest you should absolutely pick up before entering Ragefire Chasm in World of Warcraft Classic is “The Power to Destroy,” which requires you to collect two books from inside the instance. This quest is a bit out of the way, especially because you’ll have to head across the game’s two continents to start and complete it.

The Power to Destroy is a Horde-only quest that begins in the Undercity in Eastern Kingdoms but takes place inside Ragefire Chasm, whose entrance can be located in Orgrimmar’s Cleft of Shadow. You’ll be trekking back and forth between Azeroth’s two continents to complete this quest. Here’s how to get it done.

Where to find Varimathras in WoW Classic

Begin your quest in the Undercity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Varimathras inside the Undercity to both start and complete the quest. Varimathras is a dreadlord found in the Undercity’s Royal Quarter, which can only be accessed by traveling to the complete back end of the Apothecarium section of the city. Varimathras is located next to the Banshee Queen Sylvanas Windrunner inside her chambers in the Undercity.

Varimathras will task you with finding two books—Spells of Shadow and Incantations from the Nether—inside Ragefire Chasm and returning them to him in the Undercity. You will need both books to complete this quest. The books drop from Searing Blade Cultists and Searing Blade Warlocks inside Ragefire Chasm.

How to complete the Power to Destroy in WoW Classic

To complete this quest, you must run the Ragefire Chasm dungeon in its entirety, being sure to loot every enemy you come across—especially Searing Blade Cultists and Searing Blade Warlocks. You must have The Power to Destroy in your quest log for the two books to drop for your character.

Once you have both books in your possession, head back to Varimathras in the Undercity to complete the quest. It’s possible, if not likely, that you’ll need to run Ragefire Chasm multiple times, depending on how lucky you get in regards to the drop rate of Spells of Shadow and Incantations from the Nether.

You will have the option to select one of three uncommon (green) quality legs as a reward—Ghastly Trousers (cloth), Dredgemire Leggings (leather), or Gargoyle Leggings (mail).