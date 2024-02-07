Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete The Gift of Relaxation quest in WoW Dragonflight

Just relax.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:46 am
Ships in Olivia's Pond in Stormwind
The Gift of Relaxation quest gives World of Warcraft Dragonflight players an incredibly demanding task—to relax. 

This quest was added with the Love is in the Air event in WoW Dragonflight. You can complete it as Alliance or Horde, and it awards a very sought-after currency—Love Tokens. You can use these tokens to purchase mounts, toys, and transmogs. So, here’s how to start and complete The Gift of Relaxation in Dragonflight.

How to start The Gift of Relaxation quest in WoW Dragonflight

You can pick up The Gift of Relaxation quest during the Love is in the Air event that lasts from Feb. 5 to 19. This quest starts outside Orgrimmar or Stormwind, depending on your faction. You have to be at least level 10 to pick it up. 

The Horde camp is in Durotar, just outside the gates, at coordinates 41, 17. Alliance players can find theirs in Elwynn Forest at 32, 49. 

How to complete The Gift of Relaxation quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete The Gift of Relaxation, you have to do the following:

  • Go to Olivia’s Pond in Stormwind (Alliance) or Southfury River in the Northern Barrens (Horde).
  • Speak to Bordol Dewgarden (Alliance) or Jaz the Reborn (the Horde).
  • Relax.
  • Turn in the quest.

Olivia’s Pond is in Stormwind, near the embassy, at coordinates 59, 9. Horde need to go to the shore of Southfury River in Northern Barrens, at coordinates 71, 14. 

Then, speak to the NPC at this location, and your relaxation time will begin. You can relax any way you want—chill in the boat, read books, fish, lay down, or pet an animal. Your preferred method of relaxation is up to you. If you’re really trying to finish the quest quickly, I recommend reading books and petting animals. 

Once you fill up the bar, you can turn in the quest and get your Love Tokens. There are more ways to get Love Tokens, like a repeatable quest where you have to turn in a bunch of Gold.

