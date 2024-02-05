Category:
World of Warcraft

All changes coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Love is in the Air event

Love is in the air! Can you smell it?
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 5, 2024 03:53 am
Female elf wearing Valentine's transmog in WoW
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s that time of the year when you share hugs and kisses, write love poems, and put on your shiniest transmog to get the girls to like you. This year, Blizzard has added a couple of changes to the Love is in the Air event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

You can still collect Lovely Charms and Love Tokens, complete fun daily quests, and defeat holiday bosses, but there are a couple of changes to collectibles and quests. Here’s everything you need to know about the new and improved Love in the Air event

Full list of changes coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Love is in the Air event

During the 2024 Love is in the Air event in WoW Dragonflight, you can get a new mount, pet, toys, transmogs, buffs, a Dragonriding holiday armor, and achievement. But that’s not all—you have some more quests and Trading Post activities to complete.

All new Love is in the Air rewards

Item nameCost in Love TokensItem description
Single-Use BouquetOneSingle-use item 
Rose of Dreams FulfilledFiveWorld buff (doesn’t apply to instances)
Rose of FriendshipFiveWorld buff (doesn’t apply to instances)
Eternal Pink Rose20Head transmog
Eternal Orange Rose20Head transmog
Eternal Blue Rose20Head transmog
Eternal Black Rose20Head transmog
Eternal Yellow Rose20Head transmog
Eternal White Rose20Head transmog
Eyes For You Only40Toy
Date Simulation Modulator100Toy
Exquisite Love Boat270Toy
Heartseeker Mana Ray270Mount
Renewed Proto-Drake: Love ArmorUnknownDragonriding customization

New achievement

Artisan’s Consortium hosted this year’s Love is in the Air, and you can donate gold for their cause. If you donate 70,000 gold to them, you get the Support Your Local Artisans achievement.

New quests

When you visit the Love is in the Air event in Stormwind or Orgrimmar respectively, see a couple more quests to complete:

  • Take a Look Around
  • Getaway to Scenic Feralas!
  • The Gift of Relaxation

On top of that, you have additional quests to complete in the Crushing the Crown daily quest. They include:

  • An Unwelcome Gift
  • I Smell Trouble
  • Raising a Stink
  • Crushing the Crown
  • The Stench of Revenge

Scenic Getaway Portal

WoW character flying a mount
Get away from all your problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you get tired of your guildmates and wiping in raids, you can always have a little getaway. You can do this by taking a portal from Valdrakken to one of the most lovely locations in World of Warcraft

  • The Gala of Gifts
  •  Val’sharah
  • Jade Forest
  • Winterspring
  • Northern Stranglethorn
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.