All changes coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Love is in the Air event

It’s that time of the year when you share hugs and kisses, write love poems, and put on your shiniest transmog to get the girls to like you. This year, Blizzard has added a couple of changes to the Love is in the Air event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
You can still collect Lovely Charms and Love Tokens, complete fun daily quests, and defeat holiday bosses, but there are a couple of changes to collectibles and quests. Here’s everything you need to know about the new and improved Love in the Air event.
Full list of changes coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Love is in the Air event
During the 2024 Love is in the Air event in WoW Dragonflight, you can get a new mount, pet, toys, transmogs, buffs, a Dragonriding holiday armor, and achievement. But that’s not all—you have some more quests and Trading Post activities to complete.
All new Love is in the Air rewards
|Item name
|Cost in Love Tokens
|Item description
|Single-Use Bouquet
|One
|Single-use item
|Rose of Dreams Fulfilled
|Five
|World buff (doesn’t apply to instances)
|Rose of Friendship
|Five
|World buff (doesn’t apply to instances)
|Eternal Pink Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eternal Orange Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eternal Blue Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eternal Black Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eternal Yellow Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eternal White Rose
|20
|Head transmog
|Eyes For You Only
|40
|Toy
|Date Simulation Modulator
|100
|Toy
|Exquisite Love Boat
|270
|Toy
|Heartseeker Mana Ray
|270
|Mount
|Renewed Proto-Drake: Love Armor
|Unknown
|Dragonriding customization
New achievement
Artisan’s Consortium hosted this year’s Love is in the Air, and you can donate gold for their cause. If you donate 70,000 gold to them, you get the Support Your Local Artisans achievement.
New quests
When you visit the Love is in the Air event in Stormwind or Orgrimmar respectively, see a couple more quests to complete:
- Take a Look Around
- Getaway to Scenic Feralas!
- The Gift of Relaxation
On top of that, you have additional quests to complete in the Crushing the Crown daily quest. They include:
- An Unwelcome Gift
- I Smell Trouble
- Raising a Stink
- Crushing the Crown
- The Stench of Revenge
Scenic Getaway Portal
If you get tired of your guildmates and wiping in raids, you can always have a little getaway. You can do this by taking a portal from Valdrakken to one of the most lovely locations in World of Warcraft:
- The Gala of Gifts
- Val’sharah
- Jade Forest
- Winterspring
- Northern Stranglethorn