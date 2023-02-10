Best places to farm Lovely Charms in WoW: Dragonflight

For those who are in pursuit of the Swift Lovebird (and all of the event's other rewards).

Lovely Charms can be collected from any level-appropriate enemy in World of Warcraft, as long as the “Love is in the Air” world event is active. Lovely Charms are used primarily to turn into a currency called Love Tokens, which in turn players can use to purchase event-specific rewards such as mounts, toys, and cosmetic gear.

If you’re at max-level, you can head to any high-density area in the Dragon Isles and defeat level 70 mobs until your head spins.

The best part about farming Lovely Charms is you don’t even need to loot the enemies that you kill. You don’t have to waste any time between kills, as you can simply bounce from one mob to the next and create Lovely Charms passively. As long as you have a Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit in your inventory, Lovely Charms will sometimes appear in your bags when you defeat a level-appropriate mob.

If you want to get a headstart on your max-level grind on an alt character, you can obtain a Lovely Charm Collector’s Kit as soon as you make a new character and grind out mobs as you level up to 70, as well.

For max-level characters looking to get as many Lovely Charms as possible, here are some of the best spots you can grind out the event-specific currency.

Best Lovely Charm farming spots

Lovely Charms can be found all over the Dragon Isles, as every mob has a chance to yield them upon death. However, some spots with endless waves of respawning enemies are better than others if you’re looking to farm Lovely Charms efficiently. Here are some of the best particular spots to grind out Lovely Charms in Dragonflight.

Flashfrost Assault, The Waking Shores

Roaring Dragonsprings, Ohn’ahran Plains

Cobalt Assembly, The Azure Span

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How many Lovely Charms are required for the Swift Lovebird mount?

The most valuable and sought-after item available for purchase during Love is in the Air is the Swift Lovebird mount, which can be purchased for 270 Love Tokens.

One Love Token can be purchased from the Lovely Merchant in Stormwind or Orgrimmar for one Lovely Charm Bracelet. Each bracelet requires 10 charms to create. Since the Swift Lovebird requires 270 Love Tokens, you’ll have to farm 2,700 Lovely Charms to get the mount strictly through charm farming.

Love Tokens can thankfully be earned elsewhere during the event, such as via the Crown Chemical Co. instance, as well as daily quests given out in Stormwind City and Orgrimmar.