Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

Magic is all around you.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 05:57 am
Azure Archives in Azure Span
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gathering the Magic is a World Quest in Azure Span in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and some players are struggling to complete it.

Recommended Videos

To complete the quest, you have to tap into Magic and collect it. Since most WoW players are used to slaying any enemies they see, you might be inclined to do the same, but it won’t help. So, here’s how to start and complete the Gathering the Magic quest in Dragonflight

How to start the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Azure Span, showing where the Gathering the Magic quest is
Gathering the Magic is in Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gathering the Magic is a world quest in Azure Span, and it will automatically begin when you enter the Azure Archives area in the south of the zone. The exact coordinates are 38, 61

When this quest is part of the world quest rotation, you have a couple days to complete it before the reset. If you missed the quest this time around, don’t worry, it will come back later. 

How to complete the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

First of all, go to the Crystalline Energy Conduit near the entrance to the Azure Vault and interact with it to get the Mystic Enlightenment buff. The exact coordinates are 38.15, 62.04. You can simply refresh the buff if it expires before you’re done with the quest. Don’t use mounts here because you’ll lose the buff.

WoW character collecting bubbles for Gathering the Magic quest
Jump and collect the bubbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You then need to find flying bubbles in the air and jump through them. Your jumps will work like the Evoker’s empowered abilities—the longer you hold them, the stronger the leap. Collect the bubbles until you reach 100 percent. You automatically get the rewards when you complete the quest.

Rewards for completing the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

The only reward you get for completing this quest is 663 gold and 78 silver. It’s worth doing because of the gold, and it’s actually not that hard to complete. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One of the most beloved Warrior spells of all time is coming back as a rune in WoW SoD phase 3
Three statues of Warriors holding different weapons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
One of the most beloved Warrior spells of all time is coming back as a rune in WoW SoD phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Blizzard will continue to make it easier to level new and alt characters in WoW SoD phase 3
The King of Gnomes Mekkatorque on his coglike pillar in Ironforge's Tinker Town sector
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard will continue to make it easier to level new and alt characters in WoW SoD phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 26, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Sunken Temple release date, bosses, and more in Season of Discovery phase 3
Enemies in Sunken Temple in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Sunken Temple release date, bosses, and more in Season of Discovery phase 3
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One of the most beloved Warrior spells of all time is coming back as a rune in WoW SoD phase 3
Three statues of Warriors holding different weapons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
One of the most beloved Warrior spells of all time is coming back as a rune in WoW SoD phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Blizzard will continue to make it easier to level new and alt characters in WoW SoD phase 3
The King of Gnomes Mekkatorque on his coglike pillar in Ironforge's Tinker Town sector
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard will continue to make it easier to level new and alt characters in WoW SoD phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 26, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Sunken Temple release date, bosses, and more in Season of Discovery phase 3
Enemies in Sunken Temple in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Sunken Temple release date, bosses, and more in Season of Discovery phase 3
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 26, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.