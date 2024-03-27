How to start and complete the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

Gathering the Magic is a World Quest in Azure Span in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and some players are struggling to complete it.

To complete the quest, you have to tap into Magic and collect it. Since most WoW players are used to slaying any enemies they see, you might be inclined to do the same, but it won’t help. So, here’s how to start and complete the Gathering the Magic quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

Gathering the Magic is in Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gathering the Magic is a world quest in Azure Span, and it will automatically begin when you enter the Azure Archives area in the south of the zone. The exact coordinates are 38, 61.

When this quest is part of the world quest rotation, you have a couple days to complete it before the reset. If you missed the quest this time around, don’t worry, it will come back later.

How to complete the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

First of all, go to the Crystalline Energy Conduit near the entrance to the Azure Vault and interact with it to get the Mystic Enlightenment buff. The exact coordinates are 38.15, 62.04. You can simply refresh the buff if it expires before you’re done with the quest. Don’t use mounts here because you’ll lose the buff.

Jump and collect the bubbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You then need to find flying bubbles in the air and jump through them. Your jumps will work like the Evoker’s empowered abilities—the longer you hold them, the stronger the leap. Collect the bubbles until you reach 100 percent. You automatically get the rewards when you complete the quest.

Rewards for completing the Gathering the Magic quest in WoW Dragonflight

The only reward you get for completing this quest is 663 gold and 78 silver. It’s worth doing because of the gold, and it’s actually not that hard to complete.

