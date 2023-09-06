How to start and complete the Dreamsurge Investigation quest in WoW Dragonflight

Dreamsurge events are one of the main highlights of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, and they come with a couple of weekly quests that will speed up the gearing process. One of those quests is Dreamsurge Investigation.

These weekly quests are per character, and not per account, and you should complete them on all your characters, especially if you’re looking to bring them up to speed with catch-up gear. The Dreamsurge Investigation quest awards you a Crate of Dreambound Armor, which guarantees one 402-item level gear piece.

Here’s how you can start and complete Dreamsurge Investigation in WoW Dragonflight.

How to start Dreamsurge Investigation in WoW Dragonflight

First, pick up the quest from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Dreamsurge Investigation, you first need to talk to Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in Valdrakken at the 50.80, 57.34 coordinates and pick up the Surging Dreams quest.

After that, travel to the zone affected by Dreamsurge events to once again find Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem and turn in the first quest. This NPC will always be at the location marked on your map with a blue and green circle with a moon inside it.

You’ll then get the Dreamsurge Investigation quest from this same NPC.

How to complete Dreamsurge Investigation in WoW Dragonflight

Dreamsurge Investigation tasks you with you completing the following:

Three world quests in the Dreamsurge

Defeating Dreamsurge-empowered rare

Closing down one Waking Dream Portal

Voting for a Dreamsurge effect

For the first bit, any world quest in the zone will count toward your progress, so you can mix and match your favorite quests. Defeating Dreamsurge-empowered rare will also be quite easy, especially because these mobs spawn every so often and are normally called out by players in the chat.

To close the portal, you need to complete the event and defeat the Flame Lieutenant and only then you can tear down any connection Druids of the Flame have with players. Finally, voting is by far the easiest part of this challenge and all you need to do is go back to where Naralex and Hamuul Runetotem are and talk to Naralex to vote for one buff.

