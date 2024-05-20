How to start and complete the Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix

World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix is a great opportunity to update your mount collection. One of the first opportunities to get a new mount is in the first zone via a quest.

Here’s how to start and complete Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix.

How to start Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix

Pick your Egg here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Choosing the One quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, you first need to finish the following quests:



Wild Things Order of the Cloud Serpent Beating the Odds Empty Nests Egg Collection

The questline starts at the Arboretum (in the Jade Forest), where you first hear about Serpent Riding and how it’s a thing here in Pandaria. There are no pre-requirements to start the questline because as soon as you get into the Jade Forest and start the campaign quest, you can fly to the location and begin.

Stop hiding and give me my Serpent Egg quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the quest, leading you to Windward Isle to Instructor Tong. Tong gives you two quests. One to wrangle escaped baby serpents and one to rescue neglected eggs. Once you finish and report both quests, Tang lets you choose one of three Serpent Eggs.

Go back to the Arboretum and pick one of the Eggs. But which one?

Which Egg to pick in Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix

More than 10 years ago, I got my Jade Serpent, and now it’s time for a new one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick whichever Egg you like best because it really doesn’t matter. Each of the three Serpents is the same except for the color. Also, even though the instructor says to choose only one and there’s no going back, this only means one per character. After you obtain a Serpent Mount of one color, you can create two new characters and claim the other two.

You won’t be able to ride your Serpent immediately before you complete a series of daily and regular quests to raise your Serpent. These used to take weeks, but the time has been reduced since then. From what I can tell, you can start riding your Serpent in less than a week.

The Serpents are also made for Dragonriding (despite being dragons).

In my case, I have the Green Jade Serpent (from 2012), and I’m now finally working on raising the Yellow one during this event. I might even create another character during the MoP Remix and claim the Blue one.

