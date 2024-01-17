How to start and complete the A Practical Test quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is here, and with it comes a new faction complete with new quests. And, wouldn’t you know it, they involve one of my favorite things: treasure hunting. A Practical Test is one of the first early treasure-hunting quests.

How to start A Practical Test quest in WoW Dragonflight

Oh, look! A new quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports A practical quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Visit Valdrakken and head for The Roasted Ram Inn. Notice there’s a new banner on one of the pillars next to the table. Interact with it to accept the To the Archives! quest. Now, head northeast of Valdrakken to Algeth’ar Academy. There, find a tower at 61.31 and talk to Eadward Dalyngrigge. He will be happy you decided to help out the Azerothian Archives. After turning in the quest, you will receive another one from him, and the two NPCs will be next in the tower. Accept all three quests. Head outside and talk to the NPC Zenata.

Find the treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She will give you an introductory quest about how to use the new goggles (Technoscryers). Finish this quest, where you just put on the goggles and use the new commands, and you’ll be ready for A Practical Test.

How to complete the A Practical Test quest in WoW Dragonflight

Follow that orb! Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

After accepting the quest, put on the goggles. After you put them on, activate your first goggles ability. Once you do, the screen will become more purple-ish (probably because of the goggles). You will also see a treasure map on your screen leading to X. This will slowly fill the closer you get to your treasure. More importantly, look northward, and you should notice a ball of light traveling from you towards the northern cliff. Follow that light and notice how the treasure map is slowly filling the closer you get to the treasure. It’s essentially a game of hot and cold.

Oh no! Someone lost their glasses! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach 61.29, look at the rock. Your treasure will be a pair of glasses. Nope, just a regular pair of glasses. They are a bit hard to spot, so use my image in case you can’t see them (oh, and sorry about the purple smoke. It’s just my Shadowform). Take the glasses, and Zenata will come running. Turn in the quest, and you are done.

The reward for completing the A Practical Test quest in WoW Dragonflight

Your reward for completing this quest is a whopping 28 gold and nine silver. Not even enough to cover gear repairs. But at least you got a taste of the patch and are ready to go out and treasure hunt. Have fun and enjoy the new content.