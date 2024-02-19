How to start and complete Set Them Ablaze! in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Set Them Ablaze! is a quest in World of Warcraft Classic that’s highly targeted by many players for its valuable loot, especially during the second phase of the Season of Discovery.

Set Them Ablaze! cannot be started until you reach level 40 in WoW Classic. Once you hit level 40, seek out Velarok Windblade and Squire Maltrake in the Searing Gorge. These two NPCs can be found at coordinates [39, 39] in the Searing Gorge. Set Them Ablaze! cannot be started until you’ve completed Velarok’s Torch of Retribution quest chain, which begins with a quest called Divine Retribution (also available at level 40).

Once you’ve completed the brief prerequisite chain of quests needed to start Set Them Ablaze!, you’ll be free to run the quest. Set Them Ablaze! is a moderately difficult quest, especially if you’re attempting to complete it during phase two of SoD. The recommended level for this quest is about level 48, and considering the level cap in phase two of SoD is 40, you’re going to have your work cut out for you, even if you approach the quest with four other well-geared, well-prepared party members.

WoW: Set Them Ablaze! tower locations in Searing Gorge

Set Them Ablaze! requires you to burn down four Dark Iron Sentry towers scattered across the Searing Gorge. The towers’ locations are marked by small tower-like icons on your actual map. The exact coordinates of the locations of the four towers are listed below.

Northern Tower: [33.5, 53]

Western Tower: [36, 60]

Southern Tower: [44.4, 62]

Eastern Tower: [49.6, 55.4]

Green dots represent the tower locations, while the Dot map marker shows the location of Squire Maltrake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite not having any mandated enemies you must kill attached to the quest, you definitely will still be encountering some dangerous mobs while taking out these four towers. Set Them Ablaze! is categorized as an “elite quest” since there are going to be elite mobs standing in your path to the four towers. Between the level 48 elite Dark Iron Sentries and the level 49 Heavy War Golems, you’re going to be fending off some tough mobs when completing this quest.

When you get to the top of each tower, you’ll see a small gray brazier you can right-click to light the tower on fire with the Torch of Retribution that you picked up earlier in the quest chain.

Each tower is adorned with a Brazier up top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve set all four towers ablaze, return to Squire Maltrake to turn in the quest. Set Them Ablaze! has three relatively valuable rewards: The Dragonflight Leggings, the Drakefire Headguard, and the Axe of the Ebon Drake. While these are not necessarily as strong as some of the gear pieces you’ll find in the endgame raid of Gnomeregan, they’re strong enough that they can get you into a raid group comfortably. The Drakefire Headguard in particular is very strong for Shaman players.