How to start and complete A Lighter Shade of Fel in WoW Dragonflight

Wielding the Fel magic and using it to wreak havoc on their enemies, Warlocks are a caster class in World of Warcraft which in Patch 10.1.5 finally got an option to customize their demonic buddies. Warlocks still have to collect all those customizations and this usually starts with the Beginning Impositions quest and continues with the A Lighter Shade of Fel quest later on.

A Lighter Shade of Fel quest is quite straightforward and it will, upon completing it, award you Glyph of Banehollow’s Soulstone, a unique green glowing orb around your character which marks that your soul is stored with Soulstone.

The quest is a bit confusing and, in some cases, bugged. So, here’s how you can start and comple A Lighter Shade of Fel quest.

How to start A Lighter Shade of Fel

To start A Lighter Shade of Fel Warlock quest, you need to start the Warlock class quest that starts with Beginning Impositions and sends you across Azeroth to deal with wandering demons. Here’s the list of quests you need to complete before you can continue your dark journey:

A Dark Summons (Horde only)

Beginning Impositions

Some Wicked Things This Way Come

Hermetic Insurance

Those Who Hesitate

Curses & Cultists

Fel Suspicions

Last Rites By Accident

When Revenge Burns Green

Lighter Shade of Fel

How to complete A Lighter Shade of Fel

This quest takes you to Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete When Revenge Burns Green, you should get a letter in your mailbox giving you the quest A Lighter Shade of Fel that tasks you with meeting Oman in Booty Bay. Travel or use a portal to get to the Cape of Stranglethorn and talk to the NPC at the 42, 72.87 coordinates in Booty Bay.

It’s important to note here that if you phase into Booty Bay during the Bloodsail Buccaneers invasion, you won’t see this NPC. The solution here is then to complete a questline that will take you to a different version of Booty Bay. I highly recommend you complete the Blue Dragonflight questline if you haven’t because it takes you to this iconic location and spawns the NPC you need.

