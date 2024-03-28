World of Warcraft players are hunting for Dragonflight’s meta achievement to get the Taivan mount, and one of the requirements is While We Were Sleeping.
While We Were Sleeping is an achievement in the Forbidden Reach. The only way to complete it is to find Sending Stones and Journals and return them to Scalecommanders. While you may find some of these items in the open world, others are locked deep in Zskera Vaults. Here’s how to get the While We Were Sleeping achievement in Dragonflight.
How to get the While We Were Sleeping achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered
To get the While We Were Sleeping achievement in Dragonflight, you must get Sending Stones and Journals. While you can find five of them on the Forbidden Reach, three are hiding in the Zskera Vaults. First, unlock the vaults with the starting questline, and then you can enter it using the keys.
Here are the locations of all items you need on the Forbidden Reach:
|Zone
|Coordinates
|Sending Stone: Protest
|58.43, 70.56
|Receiving Stone: Final Warning
|58.93, 72.34
|Sending Stone: Initial Report
|55.37, 35.87
|Journal Entry: Experiments
|59.63, 64.91
|Journal Entry: Relics
|50.85, 43.46
The remaining three items are in the Zskera Vaults:
|Journal Entry: The Creches
|28.50, 55.66
|Journal Entry: Silence
|29.04, 58.25
|Sending Stone: The Prisoner
|28.46, 57.71
Remember, the layout of the vault changes from week to week, and items can appear in different rooms altogether.
When you get the items, return to Scalecommander Azurathel (Alliance) in the Forbidden Reach to turn them in. This NPC is in the southeast part of the Forbidden Reach at coordinates 70.2, 64.4. Horde players turn in these items to Scalecommander Cindrethresh in the Forbidden Reach at coordinates 35.2, 59.4.