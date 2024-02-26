How to get the Staff of Jordan in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

One of the most valuable (and iconic) weapons in World of Warcraft Classic is the Staff of Jordan, an epic (purple) quality staff that is among the best for spellcasters and healers during the back end of the game’s leveling process.

The Staff of Jordan yields +11 to both the Intellect and Spirit stats, while also having an incredibly powerful bonus of +26 to healing and damage-dealing spells. These extra effects make it, unquestionably, the best weapon available for many classes at its level range, including Mages, Priests, and Warlocks.

The only caveat regarding the Staff of Jordan is that it is an incredibly rare item, and getting your hands on it is more of a game of chance than something you can target. Unless you’re willing to pay an exorbitant price for the staff on the Auction House, you’re going to have to get lucky with your drops in the open world.

Here’s the best way to optimize your chance of getting the Staff of Jordan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

Where to farm the Staff of Jordan in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

The mobs in and around this camp respawn extremely quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Staff of Jordan is an incredibly rare world drop, and the only way you’ll be able to add it to your build is by getting lucky and hoping that it drops off an enemy in the open world. You’ll start encountering the potential to get the Staff of Jordan around level 39, so you’ll need to level through the entirety of the second phase of SoD if you want to have a chance at getting it. Thankfully for WoW players, it’s one of the best endgame items in the game this phase, so if you do find it, you’ll be able to keep it in your loadout throughout the entirety of phase two and probably deep into phase three as well.

According to WoW database Wowhead, the Staff of Jordan tends to drop off enemies that are ranged between levels 39 and 41. Mobs in Stranglethorn Vale, including the Bloodsail pirates who inhabit the area surrounding Booty Bay, as well as the Venture Co. Miners found just to the east of the Gurubashi Arena, are strong candidates. But the staff can drop off any level-appropriate mob, including those inside dungeons.

We recommend spending time in the Bloodsail camp directly to your left after exiting Booty Bay’s main gate. The respawn rates are exceptionally high there, and if you plan to farm mobs in hopes of getting the Staff of Jordan, there aren’t many better places where the respawn timer for mobs lines up perfectly with the level bracket needed for the weapon.