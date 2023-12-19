How to get the Red and Green Winter Hats in WoW Season of Discovery

Make sure to get these cosmetics before the Feast of Winter Veil ends.

World of Warcraft’s Feast of Winter Veil holiday event has plenty of in-game cosmetics and rewards to farm throughout its duration, but no items are quite as iconic as the Red and Green Winter Hats.

These helmets have consistently been associated with the festive Winter Veil holiday and are a great way to get your WoW character in the Christmas spirit. Traditionally, the Green and Red Winter Hats have always dropped off of dungeon bosses and world mobs across Azeroth—and the same can be said in the Season of Discovery. The WoW community has been hard at work running dungeons and finding out which bosses are most likely to yield the Red and Green Winter Hats.

If you want either one of these festive hats, you’re going to have to farm some endgame dungeons during phase one of the Season of Discovery. Luckily, the two dungeons where the hats are most likely to drop are also home to really strong pieces of loot, so you’ll be accomplishing multiple goals at once if you’re looking to gear up your character.

Where does the Red Winter Hat drop in WoW SoD?

You’re going to be visiting Shadowfang Keep often if you want a chance at the Red Winter Hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Winter Hat is a rare drop that drops randomly in the world. Killing any level-appropriate mob during the Feast of Winter Veil has a chance to reward you with the Red Winter Hat. Some players on the Classic WoW forums have reported that it’s most likely to drop off the final boss in Shadowfang Keep, Archmage Arugal, during the Season of Discovery.

How to get the Green Winter Hat in WoW SoD

The Green Winter Hat has been reported to drop off Edwin VanCleef in the Deadmines dungeon. Players on the Classic WoW subreddit have said the Green Winter Hat has a high chance of being one of the rewards you find on VanCleef’s body at the end of a Deadmines run.

Can you get the Red and Green Winter Hats after Feast of Winter Veil?

These two hats are only available to farm during the Feast of Winter Veil. While you can equip them after the holiday, they are only able to be farmed in Classic dungeons during the Winter Veil festivities. This year’s Winter Veil event is scheduled to end on Jan. 2, 2024, so be sure to farm as many dungeons (especially Shadowfang Keep and Deadmines) before that date.