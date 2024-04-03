How to get the Noblegarden Noble Flying Carpet mount in World of Warcraft

There’s a new world boss available for World of Warcraft players to fight during this year’s edition of the Noblegarden holiday. The in-game celebration of spring has introduced Daetan Swiftplume, a new boss who drops several intriguing items, including a new low-percent drop rate mount: the Noble Flying Carpet.

Recommended Videos

All of your characters can farm Daetan Swiftplume each day during Noblegarden for a chance at the Noble Flying Carpet. This mount looks like many of the other flying carpet mounts that are already in WoW, but this one has the light green and pink color schemes of Noblegarden. There’s also a small pink bird on the carpet that flies around with you.

The Noble Flying Carpet can only be obtained via the Noblegarden Trinket, which is an item you can earn once each day during the Noblegarden holiday on your characters. The Noblegarden Trinket is looted from Daetan and then turned in at the appropriate NPC in either Goldshire or Razor Hill, depending on your faction. You’ll be rewarded with a Loot-Filled Basket for each daily victory over Daetan Swiftplume, and that basket has a chance to contain the Noble Flying Carpet, provided the character that you defeat the world boss on is at least level 60.

The Noble Flying Carpet is a low-percent drop mount introduced in this year’s edition of Noblegarden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You do not need to complete the new Noblegarden duck storyline to get access to the Daetan Swiftplume fight. Each of your characters can simply approach the spot on the map where he spawns and take him on every day throughout the duration of the holiday event.

What is the drop rate for the Noble Flying Carpet in WoW?

It is unknown at this time what the exact drop rate for the Noble Flying Carpet is, although many holiday-specific mounts in World of Warcraft’s history have had drop rates that range between one percent and less than one percent. We’d wager that this mount is no different.

Additionally, since Noblegarden only lasts for one week, the window in which you have to get the mount for yourself is shorter than other in-game WoW holidays. Noblegarden only lasts for seven days, so you’ll need to kill Daetan as many times as you possibly can during that one brief week if you want to get the Noble Flying Carpet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more